Things You Need To Know When Declaring Personal Bankruptcy

If you are thinking about bankruptcy and haven't made a final decision about it yet, it's important that you know what is involved. If you are not a bankruptcy lawyer, you, more than likely, have not dealt much with bankruptcy law. Here are some quick tips to help you understand what you may go through.

Keep your debts to a minimum prior to filing. If you are planning on filing for bankruptcy, don't run up your debts. Your recent history will be checked by judges and creditors, and if it is deemed that you are trying to cheat the system, you may not be able to wipe out those debts. You will be viewed most favorably, if you can demonstrate that you have changed your spending habits.

If you are being faced with home foreclosure, wage garnishments or other situations that make it necessary to file for bankruptcy quickly, you may want to explore an emergency filing. Regular bankruptcy filings entail approximately 50 pages of paperwork and one to two weeks for an attorney to pull everything together. In an emergency filing, your attorney can file just the first 2 necessary pages and keep creditors from continuing foreclosure or garnishment proceedings. The rest of the work will be completed afterward.

If you've considered the pros and cons involved with choosing bankruptcy, and you feel that this is the only option you have left, be sure to consider all the personal bankruptcy laws. Don't just sit back for the ride; be sure to work together with your lawyer so that you can get the best outcome possible.

Don't charge up your credit cards knowing you are going to file bankruptcy, if you have already started the process or made recent purchases for luxury items. While this type of purchasing is still part of your "�debt,' it is likely that you'll still be responsible for repaying the money for those items. In most cases, what you are attempting to do is obvious.

Familiarize yourself with the bankruptcy code before you file. Laws are subject to change, and it's important that you're educating yourself about current code only. Your state's legislative offices or website will have up-to-date information about these changes.

Look at all of your options prior to deciding to file for bankruptcy. Speak with an attorney who specializes in bankruptcy to find out if alternatives, such as a debt repayment plan or a reduction of your interest rates, might be better for you. Loan modification plans can help if you are dealing with foreclosure. Your lender can help you get current on your loan by offering you one of a number of modifications, such as getting rid of late charges, lowering interest rates, or extending the length of the loan. At the end of the day, creditors want to get paid, and sometimes a debt repayment plan is preferable to dealing with a bankrupt debtor.

Become educated about personal bankruptcy. You must realize that the IRS will tax forgiven debt in a bankruptcy. The rules can be confusing, so be sure you learn all that you can before you file. You can find out more about this by doing some research, either by talking to finance professionals or looking online.

Do not assume that declaring bankruptcy will leave you homeless, or without transportation. Depending on how your bankruptcy is set up, you may be able to stay in your home or keep your automobile, so long as you continue to make payments on your car loan or your mortgage.

Visit your primary care doctor for a complete physical prior to filing for bankruptcy. If you wait until after you begin the process, you will not be able to claim your medical bills on your bankruptcy. This is especially helpful if you do not have any kind of health insurance.

Shop around for a bankruptcy lawyer. Make use of free consultations, if a law firm offers them. Be sure to check out the attorney's track record. For other kinds of bankruptcy advisers, do the same and be sure they're licensed if your state requires it. Don't ever pay debt negotiation firms any cash up-front and be sure you can pay based on the result. Don't hire someone who doesn't have good references or makes you feel uncomfortable.

Take note of any tip you found to be especially helpful here. Print a copy to keep on your desk as you prepare to file for personal bankruptcy. This will make it easy to benefit the most from the information learned here. It is the details that are missed that may hurt you the most, so be sure to be careful when filing.